Vivekananda murder case: Deceased's daughter moves SC challenging MP Avinash Reddy's bail

New Delhi [India], June 8 : YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha Narreddy has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court's order granting anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

In the plea, Suneetha challenged the Telangana High Court order dated May 31 and said that "the High Court, after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case virtually accepting the entire case put forth by Respondent No1 and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI, has allowed the said Petition and granted anticipatory bail to Respondent No1 in a murder case, contrary to the law laid down by the top Court.

She also said that Avinash Reddy had not appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of non-cooperation with the investigation disentitling Avinash Reddy to relief under section 438 CrPC.

Secondly, since Respondent Avinash was not cooperating in the investigation, the CBI wanted to arrest him, however, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and a large number of his supporters/goons who had camped outside the Hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother's alleged health issues, the petitioner said.

Thirdly, Respondent Avinash Reddy along with other accused, was successful in destroying the scene of offence in the presence of the state police and had propagated the story that the deceased had died due to a heart attack and in fact pressurised the police not to register an FIR, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that Avinash Reddy is the sitting Member of Parliament from the present ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, and he along with other accused, with the aid of the State machinery and powerful people in the current ruling party was influencing the investigation, and has been consistently threatening and influencing the witnesses, the petitioner said.

Suneetha Nareddy was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, Jesal Wahi and Anmol Kheta.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The case was earlier registered at Pulivendula police station in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

