War exposes chinks in Russian armour, gives NATO sense of purpose

New Delhi, Feb 18 Beyond the devastation in Ukraine, the war has cast a long shadow over global affairs, International Crisis Group said in a recent report.

Thus far, Ukraine has resisted Russia's assault, thanks to the Ukrain' valour and Western aid. But after nearly a year of fighting, there's no end in sight.

When the Kremlin launched its all-out invasion in February last year, it seemingly expected to rout Ukraine's government and install a more pliant regime. It miscalculated. Ukraine's resistance was as fierce as Russia's planning was inept, the report said.

For Russia, so far it has been disastrous. An offensive that was supposed to subjugate Ukraine, weaken the West, and strengthen the Kremlin has, up to now, done the opposite. It has turbo-charged Ukrainian nationalism and pushed Kyiv closer to Europe. It has breathed new purpose into a previously adrift NATO. Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, which seems on track, will dramatically shift the balance of force in Northern Europe, more than doubling the length of Russia's borders with NATO states, the report said.

The war has laid bare weaknesses in Russia's military that operations in Syria

