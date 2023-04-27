"Was never my intention": Kharge expresses regret over "poisonous snake" remark on PM Modi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 27 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed regret after a row erupted over his "poisonous snake" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person."

"But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention," Kharge added.

"Nor has it been the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards friends and opponents and will do so till the last breath of my life. I don't make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions," Kharge said in another tweet.

"I have also seen and suffered the pain and suffering of the poor and downtrodden. For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and RSS and their leaders. My political fight was, is and always will be against his politics," Kharge further remarked.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

However, Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say is BJP's ideology is as dangerous as a snake and didn't mean to make a personal attack against PM Modi.

Later, while talking to the media, Kharge clarified his earlier comment and said, "No no, I didn't mean it to Modi, what I meant was BJP ideology is like a snake. I never said personally to Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death will certain."

Slamming Kharge for his controversial remarks against the PM, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Kharge made the statement because no one accepted him as the chief of his party.

He demanded Congress' apology over Kharge's remarks.

"Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the party president but nobody considers him that, so he thought of giving a statement which is worse than that given by Sonia Gandhi. Congress should apologise to the nation," Thakur said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demanded Kharge's apology.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader and president of Congress. What does he want to tell the world? Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him and using such language for PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped. We want him (Kharge) to apologise to the country," Karandlaje said.

