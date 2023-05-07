Watch liquor scam's real truth: Delhi CM on AAP's "big disclosure"

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people to watch the "big disclosure" which will be made by the Aam Aadmi Party on the alleged liquor scam in the afternoon today.

Responding to a tweet by Delhi Minister Atishi claiming that the party will make a "big disclosure" in connection with the Excise policy scam case, Kejriwal said know the real truth about the "so-called liquor scam".

"What is the so-called liquor scam? What is its real truth? Must watch," CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make a "big disclosure" on the ongoing Delhi Excise policy scam case on Sunday noon, Delhi Minister Atishi said in a tweet.

"Today at 12.30, I will make a big disclosure on liquor scam," Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources, Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar will address a press conference in this regard at 12.30 pm at 206 Rouse Avenue on Sunday.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Msh Sisodia is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case.

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 this year. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Later in April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by ED for questioning in the case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 4 filed a Supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Msh Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case.

The supplementary charge has more than 2100 pages. The operating part has 271 pages. The charge has been filed within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet in the matter.

