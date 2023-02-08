WB Cash seizure case: Third suspended Jharkhand Congress MLA joins ED probe in Ranchi

Suspended Congress MLA from Jharkhand's Kolebira, Naman Bixal Kongari, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation connected with the seizure of Rs 49 lakhs cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.

The Kolebira MLA in Jharkhand is one of the three Congress leaders who were alleged to have been involved in the "conspiracy" to topple the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government in 2022.

After reaching the zonal office of the ED, MLA Korangi said that he has appeared for the investigation with bank-related documents and said that he will answer the questions if he has their knowledge.

"I was called here to come with some documents, mainly bank related. Hence, I have to join the investigation. I will answer their questions if it would be in my knowledge," said Naman Bixal Kongari.

The ED had grilled the other two MLAs-- Dr Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachhap-- for nearly 10 hours on February 6 and 7 respectively.

After the seizure of the cash, another Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal filed a zero FIR in Ranchi, last year, alleging that he too was approached by these leaders. Later, the ED took over the case.

The case pertains to July 30, 2022, when the three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were detained in West Bengal's Howrah district after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle, police said. The SUV in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor