WB panchayat elections: BJP alleges state poll body of favouring TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 : After the date for holding the Panchayat polls for West Bengal were declared, State Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya on Friday took a swipe at the state Election Commission saying that the "state poll body would be happy if TMC is declared the winner before the elections".

Samik Bhattacharya also criticised state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha calling him "inexperienced".

"We have started nominations for the Panchayat Elections. But this is unfortunate that the one who has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner is inexperienced. His incapability is being proven again and again. Around 74,000 candidates are there and only 24 hours have been given for nomination. It means the Election Commission would be happy if TMC was declared the winner before the elections. Even after this, BJP workers are fighting neck to neck," he said in a press conference here.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Rajiva Sinha, the state election commissioner, informed further that the elections would be held in a single phase, adding, "The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect."

The state poll panel chief added that candidates can file their nominations starting Friday till June 15.

The counting of votes will be held on July 11.

Shortly after the panchayat poll date was announced, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, hit out at the state poll panel claiming that it was working at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Murder of Democracy in West Bengal. For the 1st time ever, the Panchayat Elections have been announced unilaterally without holding a single All Party Meeting at the Block levels, District Levels or at the State Level. There hasn't been any discussion on the security arrangements for the single phase Elections. The time duration allotted for filing of nominations starts from tomorrow i.e. 9th June; Friday, with 15th June being the last date. 10th & 11th June being weekend, no official work would be possible."

