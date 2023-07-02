West Bengal: BJP complains to State Election Commission about violation of Model Code of Conduct

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 : The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday, wrote to the state election commission complaining about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Talking about the Sorasori Mukhyamantri program, which was initiated by the state government to solve people's grievances by establishing direct contact between the person and the Chief Minister via telephone, it said, "Sarasori Mukhyamantri 9130791307, which is the landing number for all calls is the same as the one used by the TMC for their program 'Didi ke bolo'. Despite our giving all evidence, we were only told that the Chief Secretary has confirmed that the said number now belongs to the government. We disputed that and asked for any written communication from the government which has not been furnished yet".

Further, the letter complained about the posting of 10 officers of the West Bengal Police without any authorisation from the Election Commission, reportedly.

"Posting of 10 officers of the West Bengal Police, without any authorisation from the commission. Despite our bringing this to your attention, no action has been taken from your end", the letter read.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party also complained about the alleged use of cars or pilot escorts with beacons by the state government ministers and the distribution of cash by the TMC Jalpaiguri Zila Parishad candidate.

It also added, "Transfer of officers in Purulia district. Our request for sharing the communication exchange between the government and the commission is yet to be complied".

The Bengal Panchayat election is scheduled to be held on July 8 and the counting will be done on July 11.

