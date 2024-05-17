"Whatever I Have Learnt In Politics Has Been Taught By Amethi’s People": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family has a deep and emotional connection with Amethi and Rae Bareli. It is the longstanding relationship his family has had with these constituencies. Today while addressing the rally in Amethi Uttra Pradesh Rahul Gandhi Said that Whatever i have learnt in politics has been taught by Amethi’s people. He emphasized that even tough i am fighting elections from Raebareli I am of Amethi and will always be.

He said, “I came to Amethi when I was 12 years old; I came with my father 42 years ago. I want to say that whatever I have learnt in politics has been taught by Amethi’s people. " Talking about the development Rahul said, "When I came here, there were no roads, no development. Don't think that I am fighting the election from Raebareli; I was of Amethi, I am of Amethi, and will always be. For the first time in any election, one party has said that they would change and destroy the Constitution. Will you let that happen?"

Protecting Constitution is Important

Rahul Gandhi said that," Without the Constitution, only 22-25 rich people will be left with rights. The rights of the poor, farmers, and youth will be taken away. Therefore, protecting our Constitution is important. PM Modi has been giving a lot of interviews recently to 'Godi media'. This media people is not for us. They are for Adani, Ambani, and Narendra Modi,”

No Gandhi in Amethi

In a significant shift, no member of the Gandhi family is running for election in Amethi after 25 years. The constituency has been a stronghold for the Gandhis since 1967, except for brief periods. BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi will now contest from Rae Bareli. Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi. The last non-Gandhi candidate in Amethi was Satish Sharma in 1998. The seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.