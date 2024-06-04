"Who Can Be A Better PM Than Nitish Kumar?" Asks JDU MLC Khalid Anwar

Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Dr Khalid Anwar hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he is a seasoned politician who understands the country and there is nobody who can be a better Prime Minister than Nitish Kumar.

"Who can be a better PM than Nitish Kumar?... Nitish Kumar is a seasoned politician who understands the society and the country. And he respects all the democratic institutions... We are a part of the NDA Alliance as of now, but earlier and today, people wanted Nitish Kumar to be the PM. The expectations of the people have increased after today's result..." said Khalid Anwar.

"The way he has taken the state of Bihar ahead. The agriculture roadmap he made for the country when he was agriculture minister is followed till today. He is also remembered for the work he has done for the railway sector of the country," he added.

Notably, the NDA alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janta Dal (United), are leading in Bihar, according to the latest trends issued by the Election Commission of India.

Janata Dal (United) is ahead on 14 seats in Bihar, while Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 11 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) is leading on 5 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal on five seats, Congress on two seats, Communist Party of India on 1 seat and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 1 seat.

Under the INDIA alliance agreement in Bihar, the RJD contested 26 seats, the Congress nine, and the Left parties contested five out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. While, in the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.