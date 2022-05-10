Whoever tries to spoil atmosphere will not be spared: Punjab CM on Mohali attack

Chandigarh, May 10 Hours after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) hit the Punjab Police Intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali with police saying a 'minor explosion', Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday in his first comment said 'whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere would not be spared'.

"The police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared," Mann tweeted.

A high alert has been declared across the state.

The grenade hit the Intelligence bureau headquarters in an upscale locality on Monday evening, shattering windowpanes on the third floor of the building.

"The RPG was fired from a distance by unidentified persons who are believed to have fled in a vehicle. A Swift car was spotted at the spot," a police officer told , adding "before the attack a recce was carried out by two miscreants".

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is expected to reach the spot later in the day.

The attack was aimed to harm high-level Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) officials who have offices in the Intelligence wing headquarters.

Responding to the attack, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kajriwal said the blast was a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab.

"Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in S.A.S Nagar around 7.45 p.m. No damage has been reported. Forensic teams have been called," the police said in a statement.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest."

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

"Thorough probe required to expose and punish those responsible," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor