"Why did PM not mention a single word?" Cong leader Okram Ibobi on Manipur violence

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi on Sunday said that violence in Manipur has continued for over 50 days but PM Narendra Modi has not mentioned a single word about it, so it seems the Prime Minister is angry with the state.

While addressing the national convention on Peace in Manipur in Delhi, Okram Ibobi said, "It has been two months, it (Manipur violence) has crossed 50 days. Till today, why the PM of this country did not mention Manipur? Not even a single word, not even a single tweet. It seems he is angry with Manipur. Though it is a small state, we feel we are protecting Myanmar's international boundary."

He said a question arises why Prime Minister is silent on the violence in the state.

"If the PM feels that Manipur is a part of this country, why did he not mention a single word? This is questionable. I asked him (HM Amit Shah at an all-party meeting) several embarrassing questions like this. He started saying that there is not much time and that there are more than 20 political parties," he said.

Earlier today Manipur government extended the ban on internet services in the state for five more days to prevent any disturbances to peace and public order.

According to an official release, the ban on internet services in the Northeast state, which has been racked by ethnic clashes and violence, has been extended till 3 pm on June 30 to "prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur".

The government release informed further that the ban on mobile internet services in the state was extended due to the "persisting unrest".

At the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the violence in Manipur on Saturday, he gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

