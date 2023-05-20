Why no FIR against Randhawa, Jaipur court raps Kota SP

Jaipur, May 20 A local court here on Friday hauled up the local police and asked why an FIR was not filed against Rajasthan Congress in charge Sukhinder Singh Randhawa over his "objectionable" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Court 6 sought reasons from Kota city SP and Mahaveer Nagar police station circle inspector as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The court has asked the two to appear before it with a reply.

It needs to be mentioned here that Kota BJP MLA Madanlal Dilawar has filed a complaint in this context. However, as the police failed to file an FIR even after four days, he via his counsellor Manoj Puri, filed an application on Friday stating that an FIR has not been registered under political pressure and that it came as contempt of court.

