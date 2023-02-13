Why not JPC in Hindenburg Adani row, asks Congress after Centre response in SC

New Delhi, Feb 13 In wake of the Centre telling the Supreme Court that the government has no objections on committee to probe the matter in wake of the Adani-Hindenburg Group episode, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday questioned the government on why it was not agreeing to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

"Today in Supreme Court Solicitor General said Govt has no objection to a commitee to examine the Hindenburg report on Adani. Then why the stubborn refusal to a JPC which will anyway be dominated by BJP & its allies? But will the proposed committee investigate Hindenburg or Adani?" he said.

Various opposition parties have been demanding a JPC to examine the whole issue as they alleged that many PSBs and LIC have lost money.

The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the existing structure, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and others agencies, are fully equipped to handle the situation which occurred after Hindenburg report on Adani group, and it would not oppose the court's suggestion to constitute a committee to strengthen the existing regime.

It stressed that the court could permit it to suggest the remit of that committee with possible suggestions of names of the committee.

