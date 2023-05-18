"Why should I be upset? Long way to go": Shivakumar after Karnataka Deputy CM announcement

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was announced to be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Thursday said that there was nothing to be upset about and there is a "long way to go".

"When people have given such a big mandate, we should definitely be happy and deliver and fulfil the promises. That is our main motto and agenda. "Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go," he said.

Earlier in the day he said, everything is well in the party and everyone will work together after the Congress decided on the posts after hectic deliberations following the party's emphatic win in the recent assembly elections in the State.

"Everything is well and will be well. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge said that we all have to work together and we accepted it," Shivakumar said.

Earlier Indian Youth Congress National President, Srinivas BV felicitated Shivakumar.

In a press conference in the national capital, Congress General Secretary announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be his sole deputy. Shivakumar will also remain as the Congress' Karnataka Pradesh chief till the Lok Sabha polls said at the party's headquarters here.

"DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Deputy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn in on May 20," Venugopal said.

Crediting the party's emphatic victory in Karnataka to the people of the State, Venugopal said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar "deserve" to become the chief ministers.

"I would like to sincerely thank the people of Karnataka for the victory of the Congress and for standing by the party. Our president Khargeji, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the CMs campaigned extensively," Venugopal said.

"We have a very good chunk of leaders there in our party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are dynamic leaders and are assets for the party. Definitely, everyone has a wish and desire of becoming Chief Minister and they deserve it also, both of them deserve it also," he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is incharge of Karnataka, said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra laid the foundation of the party's campaign in the State.

A meeting of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka would be held this evening to elect Siddaramaiah as the legislature party leader formally.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is expected to be held on May 20.

Leaders of opposition parties are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"We will invite people from like-minded parties to take part in the swearing-in ceremony in Karnataka," Venugopal said.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC in-charge of Karnataka said, "Our only formula is the service of people. Whoever wants to serve the people can do so, as much as they want. All our allies will be invited (to the oath-taking ceremony). This is not a celebration but Congress's dedication to democracy...those who want to fight for democracy and save the Constitution, can attend the event."

The party leadership held a series of meetings over the past four days and several formulas were mooted before a decision was arrived.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats

