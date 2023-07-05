Will supply clean water to entire Delhi, says DJB chief Somnath Bharti

New Delhi, July 5 The Delhi Jal Board has begun to formulate an action plan towards a permanent solution to contaminated water, as per its Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti.

In this direction, Bharti chaired a high-level meeting with MLAs of different Assembly constituencies and top officials, in which the areas affected with contaminated water supply were identified and a detailed list of such areas was prepared.

Bharti said: "As per the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the DJB will be employing modern technologies in place of traditional methods to deal with the problem of contaminated water supply. DJB has started to find out the possibilities of correcting the leakages in the pipelines with the help of helium gas or modern camera systems."

He also stated that there would be no shortage of funds for supplying clean water to the people of Delhi.

This was the first time that such a meeting was held with all 70 MLAs and to prepare an action plan to formulate a permanent solution to the problem of contaminated water supply in select areas of Delhi. T

he DJB will also identify the points where water gets contaminated.

In the meeting, the DJB officials said that it is often seen during the rainy season, when water-logging happens in narrow streets in some areas of Delhi, some houses start complaining of supply of contaminated water. People suffer with many diseases due to the consumption of contaminated water.

