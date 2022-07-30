Will visit families of 2 slain Muslim youths, BJP activist: Kumaraswamy

Bidar, (Karnataka) July 30 Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he will be visiting the residences of all the three murder victims two Muslim youths and BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's visit to only Nettaru's family and not to the Muslim youths in the same district has stirred a controversy.

"In the name of Hindutva, BJP has enslaved youths. During my tenure as chief minister, no such murder took place. Why are murders being committed in the BJP rule in Karnataka?" Kumaraswamy, the second in command of regional party JD (S) wondered.

BJP has announced to hand over Nettaru muder case to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). However, no one has clues on what happened to the five to six cases that had been handed over to the NIA for investigation over years? Kumaraswamy stated.

He further stated it is not known how many years will NIA take to investigate the case. His mother and sisters had demanded an NIA probe, but they are ignorant. "Our local officers are capable of investigating it and they must be entrusted to probe the matter," he opined.

Stating that he will not demand a ban on any organisation, the JD(S) leader said: "I will give a call to struggle for people's cause. The government should watch the 'Jai Bhim' movie, they will understand how the country's law and order system is," he said.

After the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, Masood, Praveen and Fazil have been killed in coastal region. The serial killings have shocked the state. There is a political blame game going on. Not only opposition, even BJP party workers are lashing out at BJP for failing to monitor law and order situation in the state, Kumaraswamy stated.

