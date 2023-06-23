"Will work to ensure country of Gandhi does not turn into that of Godse": Mehbooba Mufti after Oppn meet

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 : Speaking at a joint press conference of Opposition leaders after a mega meeting in Patna to plot the BJP's defeat in next year's Lok Sabha elections, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Centre, saying the assault on democracy and constitution started in her state and spread to other parts of the country.

The PDP chief said, "The meeting comes as a great success for Nitish Kumar as we have all gathered here. Omar Sahab (Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader) and I have come from Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has been the target of (the Centre's) attacks on the constitution, democracy and secularism. It started with us but is now spreading throughout the country."

"The idea of India is one that is based on the thoughts of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. But the way minorities are being treated, the way people are being treated, and the way democracy is being undermined, prompted us to come here. Though we (J&K) send 6 just members to the Lok Sabha, we can say with full conviction that few states stand for the idea of India like Jammu and Kashmir does," the PDP leader added.

She added, "We will try to ensure that the country of Gandhi doesn't turn into one of Godse (his assassin)."

The mega Opposition meet was convened in Patna on Friday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At the meeting, a complement of Opposition heavyweights, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, brainstormed on a roadmap for an anti-BJP front in time for the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

