Without compensation, Nitish Kumar's Saran yatra is useless: BJP

Patna, Jan 9 The BJP on Monday termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to Saran district under his Samadhan Yatra useless, and asked how without providing compensation, he will solve problems of families who lost their breadwinners in the hooch tragedy in the district last month.

Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Sinha said: "Hundreds of people lost their lives in a hooch tragedy in Saran. Without giving financial help, how could Nitish Kumar do Samadhan? What is the relevance of Samadhan Yatra without helping them? Nitish Kumar is insensitively saying "Jo Piyega Wo Marega."

"Nitish Kumar is visiting Saran today but how could the people of Saran welcome him?" Sinha said.

"If he wants actual 'samadhan' for Saran's people, he has to meet the family members of the victims and address their issues on humanitarian ground. The state government should also fix the responsibility of this massive massacre. If victims would not be given compensation, the Samadhan Yatra will turn into Vidai (farewell) Yatra for him," Sinha said.

