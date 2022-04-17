Won't contest 2027 assembly polls on Congress ticket: Congress MLA Harish Dhami who offered constituency to CM

Congress MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who offered his assembly seat to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday said that he will not contest the 2027 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket even if the party has the possibility of forming the government.

Addressing a gathering here, Harish said, "You people had voted for me. Until and unless I ask you all, I won't leave the Assembly seat. But I won't be fighting the 2027 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket even if they have a scope of forming the government then."

Harish Dhami recently offered his assembly seat to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The CM felt grateful to Harish for his offer and said, "I am grateful to Harish Dhami. Our own people have offered to leave their Assembly seats as well but the final decision will be taken by the party high command."

Meanwhile, on Harish's offer, the newly appointed president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Karan Mahara, who was scheduled to take charge today had claimed that he has good terms with Harish and no such statement was received from him.

"To my knowledge, no MLA is upset. No meeting will take place...nor has anyone spoken to me over being upset, he must have been affected over something, but it will be resolved," he said.

CM Dhami, who was appointed Chief Minister in July last year, lost his seat of Khatima in the Assembly polls. However, the BJP won a majority with 47 out of 70 seats overall.

Following this, it is expected that a BJP MLA will resign and vacate a seat for Dhami to contest a by-poll and return to the Assembly.

In March this year, CM Dhami, who lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat, was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor