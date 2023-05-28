Wrestlers jump over barricades to march towards Parliament

New Delhi, May 28 Protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

Wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik also clashed with police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards the Parliament.

Videos of the wrestlers jumping over the police barricades at the Jantar Mantar were also doing rounds on social media.

As per initial reports, police have also detained a few people and they are taking them to a nearby police station from the protest site.

Meanwhile, multi-layer barricades have been installed from Jantar Mantar to the newly constructed Parliament building.

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in the bordering areas, including Tikri, Ghazipur, Singhu and Badarpur borders and police are conducting thorough vehicle inspections for those entering from the borders.

The police have also made a formal request to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeking permission to establish a temporary jail at the MC Primary Girls School located at Kanjhawala Chowk, Old Bawana. This request has been made in case the need arises to mainatin law and order sitation.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



