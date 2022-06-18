'Y' category security provided to BJP leaders in Bihar

Patna, June 18 After BJP leaders were targeted by agitators in Bihar protesting against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to provide 'Y' category security to 12 saffron party leaders in the state.

The Centre's move came after Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal blamed the state police for allegedly remaining silent even when properties of BJP leaders were vandalised by the protesters.

Those who have been provided 'Y' category security include Jaiswal, Deputy CM Renu Devi, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, Sanjiv Chaurasia, Haribhushan Thakur, Araria MP Pradeep Singh, Darbhanga MP Gopal Ji Thakur, MLC Ashok Agrawal, MLC Dilip Jaiswal, Sanjay Sarawgi and Vijay Khemka.

Under 'Y' category security, CRPF personnel will be deployed with these leaders. The BJP's central leadership believes that Bihar police are not capable of providing security to these leaders.

Earlier, Jaiswal had blamed the Nitish Kumar government for allowing arson to take place in Bihar.

"It was not the agitation by the youth that led to the violence in Bihar. The violence happened due to the police of Nitish Kumar. The state police, which come under the CM, did not act against the agitators leading to large-scale violence in the state. Such an incident did not happen anywhere else in the country, even in non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal and Jharkhand," Jaiswal said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor