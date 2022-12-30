YEAREND INTERVIEW: Trinamool will form next govt in Meghalaya, says Sushmita Dev

Agartala/Shillong, Dec 30 The Trinamool Congress will form the government in Meghalaya after the Assembly elections in February next year, "mainly because of the allegations against Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma-led MDA government and also since the Congress in almost inactive in the state", Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev told during an interview.

Dev, the Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress, claimed that the MDA

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor