Yogi govt launches portal for issuing 'e-rent agreements' in GB Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 17 The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a portal for issuing 'e-rent agreements' in Gautam Buddh Nagar and will soon implement the system for issuing lease deeds online in other districts of the state as well.

The 'e-rent agreements' enable tenants to get into a contract with the owner of the respective house or building online directly in a comparatively more "secure and reliable" manner.

For Gautam Buddha Nagar, www.gbnagar.nic.in portal has been developed through which a copy of the lease deed can be availed after completing the procedure of paying the stamp duty.

With e-rent agreements, the common citizens will be spared the tedious process of getting rent agreements made manually.

In the proposed online process, now the tenant will only have to access the agreement portal approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and enter the lease details by logging in through his respective details like name and mobile number.

Officials said that the system will also become a good source of revenue for the state.

Currently, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, at least 1.5 lakh lease deeds per annum are done. Through stamp duty, this process generates revenue of Rs 1.5 crore per year. At the same time, through the proposed lease deed, Rs 3,600 will be received through 2 per cent stamp duty on every monthly rent exceeding Rs 15,000. Overall, the government will receive revenue of Rs 54 crore from Gautam Budh Nagar itself. Once the system is implemented in the entire state, the government is expected to receive more revenue.

