Yogi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to unveil Madhav Rao's statue today

Lucknow, May 26 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will unveil the statue of late Union Minister Madhav Rao Scindia at at Scindia Tirahe in Mainpuri Nagar on Friday.

Madhav Rao Scindia died in a plane crash in Bhainsroli village of Bhogaon, Mainpuri, in September 2001.

His statue was installed at the Scindia Tirahe on Agra Road in the city.

Two years ago, when the statue was damaged, a new one was installed but it was not unveiled.



amita/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor