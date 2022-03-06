Yogi meets students who returned from Ukraine

Lucknow, March 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, met around 50 students who had returned from Ukraine.

The chief minister interacted with the students and took information about the situation there.

The chief minister said that it is necessary to exercise restraint in times of crisis. He said that four ministers of the government were camping abroad and so far 1,400 students have returned from Ukraine.

"Efforts are on to bring back the students who have arrived in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. In Uttar Pradesh, 33 medical colleges are running normally. Our goal is to create a medical college in every district of the state. In government medical colleges, education is being done for 4 to 5 lakh rupees," he said.

There are about 2,400 students from Uttar Pradesh, studying in Ukraine.

He further said that how to further pursue the education of students who have returned from Ukraine, is under consideration.

"Prime Minister Modi is conscious of the future of children. Prime Minister Modi is in touch with neighbouring Ukrainian countries to bring back the students," he said.

The Indian government has launched an 'Operation Ganga' to bring back thousands of Ind stranded in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor