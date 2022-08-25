Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30%

Seoul, Aug 25 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has risen to over 30 per cent, a poll revealed on Thursday, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering after a personnel reshuffle and his pledge to better listen to the people.

In the poll of 1,001 voters nationwide conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 32 per cent gave a positive assessment of his job performance, up 4 percentage points from two weeks earlier.

Yoon's approval rating, which hovered at over 40 per cent in June, fell to the 30 per cent range in July and to 28 per cent in the second week of August, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The disapproval rating inched down 2 percentage points to 63 per cent in the same period.

Yoon, who began his term with an approval rating of about 50 per cent, saw the figure tumble amid an unpopular policy proposal and criticism on his personnel picks for the presidential office and the government.

In a press conference marking his 100 days in office, the President had said he will humbly uphold the public sentiment and will thoroughly look into the various problems that have been raised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor