"You can kill me, send me to jail, do whatever you want": Former CM Channi blasts Mann govt over Vigilance summons

Chandigarh [India], April 14 : Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was summoned by the State Vigilance Bureau on Friday for questioning in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Channi said, "Today is a very important day. Vigilance has called me today. I was initially asked to appear on April 20 but they summoned me today when all offices are closed (on account of Baisakhi)."

"I will go there alone, you can kill me, send me to jail, do whatever you want. I don't fear death. I am ready," Channi added.

Turning emotional during his address, the former CM, a Dakit, said, "I always fought for the backward class people. I also contested elections on the strength of my community."

Targeting his successor and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Channi said, "The anti-Dalit face of Bhagwant Mann has come to the fore. There is no freedom of press as the AAP government has shut down many channels. Electricity has been made free at the expense of the Atta-Dal scheme as they have put a break on it."

"This government spoiled the culture of Punjab Is this democracy or anarchy?" added Channi.

Taking on the government over being summoned by Vgilance department, the former CM said, "I was chief minister for only three months. What crime did I commit?"

"I told Rahul Gandhi, 'you have put me in trouble by making me the chief minister'. Every other day, some notice arrives at my door. Yesterday, I received three notices," the former CM added.

Alleging harassment by the authorities, Channi said, "I don't even any land to my name today. Why am I being harassed then?"

"I contested every election by selling off my land. I dare Bhagwant Mann to show the piece of land that he claims I still hold. I will give it to the government," said Channi.

Denying the allegations against him, Channi said, "I have not taken a penny (in bribes or kickbacks) till date. The government has accused me of having vehicles worth three crores. Show me where those vehicles are."

"I know I am not guilty but they are still bent on putting me behind bars. I have always stood up for the people of Punjab and look what I am getting in return," Channi said.

