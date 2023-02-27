Young politicians in Bihar want youth to join politics

Patna, Feb 27 The young politic in Bihar are advocating the youth to join politics, with many of them claiming that it is their collective responsibility to start a new chapter in politics, which is development-driven.

Addressing an event in Patna on Sunday, RJD Spokesperson Ritu Jaiswal said: "It is heartening to see youth intending to join politics. Fresh faces are coming into politics at the panchayat, municipal corporation and district councils but they are shying away from the party-based politics of the country."

She called upon youth to join politics because India is a democratic country where every policy is made by the politic and elected leaders, right from panchayat to the Parliament.

Asking youth to join politics, BJP leader and social activist, Ranjeet Nirguni said: "Politic are making policies for you that affect your entire life, right from birth to death. I appeal to them to come forward and make the change that you want to see."

"We have a cadre culture where people are voting for national and regional parties. They are voting in the name of top leaders of the party instead of electing local representatives. Such a trend is actually hurting them as they are unable to elect representatives they want to," Nirguni added.

'Samarth Bihar' founder Sanjay Kumar said: "Today we need a leader for the state, not on the basis of their religion, caste or family. We need leaders who have a vision to develop the state. This can be achieved only when youth of Bihar join politics."

Echoing Kumar's views, R.K. Mishra of the 'Jan Suraaj' said: "People want to see change in politics but they are staying away from it. They must come forward and become a part of it. Next-generation politic must rise with their performance and build the state."

