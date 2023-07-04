Zelensky calls on Biden to invite Ukraine into NATO 'now'

Kiev, July 4 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jas called on his American counterpart Joe Biden to invite Kiev into the NATO “now” even if membership does not come until after the ongoing war.

Speaking to CNN, Zelensky said that Biden was “the decision maker” about whether Ukraine would be in NATO or not.

“He supports our future in NATO,” but an invitation now would be a huge motivator for Ukrainian soldiers, the President said.

Ukraine’s aspiration to join is enshrined in its Constitution and its relationship with NATO dates back to the early 1990s, according to the military alliance.

NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on July 11 and 12 where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's membership.

“Now,” Zelensky said in response to a question about why not wait for an invitation.

“It’s very important,” he told CNN.

“It’s so important to feel that you are really being around allies in the future," he added.

Zelensky added that he understood that Ukraine would “never be in NATO before war finishes”.

The military alliance stipulates that the settlement of territorial disputes is “a factor in determining whether to invite a state to join" NATO.

“We understand everything... But this signal is really very important. And depends on Biden’s decision,” Zelensky told CNN.

