Zelensky discusses defence aid with Dutch PM

Kiev, Feb 18 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed defence aid for Kiev and new sanctions on Russia.

At the talks, Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for the decision to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine and the participation in the "tank coalition", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the presidential press service.

The Netherlands together with Germany and Denmark are preparing to hand over about 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky said.

This year, the Netherlands allocated 2.5 billion euros (about $2.67 billion) for helping Ukraine in the military, financial, humanitarian, and legal spheres, he added.

Zelensky has called for imposing new sanctions on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including restrictive measures against the nuclear sphere, the missile industry, the IT sector, and all industries and enterprises that contribute to the implementation of the Russian missile program or the production of drones.

For his part, Rutte said that his country stands ready not only to supply tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine, but also to provide training and exercises for the Ukrainian military.

Rutte also announced that the International Center for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will be established in the Netherlands to collect evidence of crimes.

Rutte arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for his second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict nearly one year ago.

