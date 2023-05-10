Zelensky urges EU chief to start membership negotiations

Kiev, May 10 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to launch talks on the war-torn nation's membership in the European Union (EU).

"It is time for a positive decision to launch negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union," Zelensky told reporters after talks with von der Leyen in Kiev.

Kiev is counting on receiving a positive interim assessment of Ukraine's progress on the path of European integration by the European Commission in June, Zelensky said.

For her part, von der Leyen spoke positively of Ukraine's efforts towards the fulfillment of the seven requirements put forward by the European Commission for starting the accession talks.

"I would like to express my deepest respect for this work. Please know that you can rely on our expertise and support in this ongoing process," said von der Leyen.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor