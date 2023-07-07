Zelensky visits Czech Republic

By IANS | Published: July 7, 2023 07:41 AM 2023-07-07T07:41:18+5:30 2023-07-07T07:45:08+5:30

Prague, July 7 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the Czech capital and held talks with President ...

Zelensky visits Czech Republic | Zelensky visits Czech Republic

Zelensky visits Czech Republic

Next

Prague, July 7 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the Czech capital and held talks with President Petr Pavel at Prague Castle.

The two presidents on Thursday discussed the current situation in Ukraine, developments in Belarus, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius and the Czech Republic's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Czech News Agency (CTK).

Pavel said that the Czech government, as well as private companies and citizens, have contributed 45 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President thanked Pavel for Czech assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky landed in the Czech capital in the evening from Bulgaria.

On Friday, Zelensky will meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and heads of the Czech Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : North atlantic treaty organization North atlantic treaty organization Petr pavel Xinhua Volodymyr Zelensky Xinhua News Prague Vilnius Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry