Ajit Pawar criticizes Raj Thackeray over meeting timings in Pune

A meeting of Raj Thackeray will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune on Sunday. There were two meetings going to be held in the city. One of them was a handful of radish river basins. However, activists said the meeting was canceled due to rain. Finally, a meeting has been organized at Swargate on Sunday at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. But Raj Thackeray always holds meetings in the evening. However this time, the discussion seems to have intensified as the meeting was held in the morning. Ajit Pawar had criticized Raj Thackeray without mentioning his name from the evening meeting. Now, the discussion that Raj has accepted Ajit Pawar's challenge by holding a meeting in the morning has spread in the political circles.

'We hold meetings in the morning and in the afternoon. Has he ever held a meeting in the afternoon, or has he ever worked hard, his meeting is sometimes held in the evening, 'said Ajit Pawar, who had targeted Raj. However, the discussion has started in the political circles that Raj Thackeray has accepted Ajit Pawar's challenge by holding a meeting in the morning.

Raj Thackeray had held a public meeting in Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad on the issue of bhogya on the mosque. In this meeting, Raj Thackeray raised the issues of Bhonge, Hindutva. At the same time, Sharad Pawar and Mahavikas Aghadi were strongly criticized. All eyes are on what Raj Thackeray will say in the Pune meeting. Meanwhile, Raj has postponed his Ayodhya tour. However, he said in a statement that he would speak in detail at a meeting in Pune.

In the teaser, this sentence has been taken at the beginning of Raj Thackeray's meeting in Aurangabad. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's songs are also playing in the teaser. From this teaser, there are signs that the meeting in Pune will be loud. In that connection, all the office bearers of MNS in Pune have started working with vigor.