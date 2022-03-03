Bank employee abducted by student in Pune Transfer paid over phone pay Complaint at Swargate Police Station

Pune: A young man preparing for the State Service Examination (MPSC) in Pune kidnapped a bank employee and robbed him by transferring money from his mobile phone pay app. Swargate police have arrested the youth.

The name of the arrested is Ganesh Nivrut Darade (age 24, resident of Karvenagar, native of Beed). Rohit Ishwar Pawar (27, resident of Raigad) has lodged a complaint at Swargate Police Station. The incident took place between Swargate ST stand and Mukundnagar.

According to police, Rohit Pawar works at the State Bank of Alibag. Pawar had come to Swargate ST stand on February 18 at 11.30 pm to go to Purandar.

While standing outside Ingate, the two men came on a motorcycle and beat Pawar. He was brought on a motorcycle in front of Satyam Shivam Bungalow in Mukundnagar. There he opened the Google Pay app on his mobile and was forced to reveal his password. After that, first Rs 5,000, then Rs 60,000 and finally Rs 2,000, a total of Rs 67,000 was transferred from them. The accused then beat Pawar and fled on a motorcycle.

In this way the plaintiffs became frightened. He had also come to the police station yesterday to lodge a complaint as his father was not feeling well. Police arrested Darade within hours after conducting a technical analysis. Police Inspector Somnath Jadhav is investigating.