Baramati: Husband Flees After Murdering Wife in a Lodge

Baramati (Pune):In a shocking incident, a woman was murdered at a lodge on Cinema Road in Central Market of Baramati city on Sunday. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Rekha Vinod Bhosale (36), a resident of Sonwadi in Daund district. She was accompanied by her husband Vinod Bhosale. Police suspect that her husband fled after killing her. Police inspector Dinesh Tayade said they have launched a probe into the matter.

The real reason for the murder will be known after the husband is taken into custody. The woman's body has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect that the husband killed his wife over a family dispute.