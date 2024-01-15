Dense Fog in Delhi Disrupts Pune Flight Operations

Pune: Thick fog blanketing Delhi has significantly impacted airline operations, causing flight cancellations and delays at Pune Airport. Six flights scheduled for Sunday – five connecting Pune to Delhi, Prayagraj, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad, and one to Chennai – were grounded due to poor visibility in the capital.

The Pune Airport administration confirmed the cancellations, citing adverse weather conditions. Flights between Pune and Delhi typically see high passenger demand, but frequent disruptions due to Delhi's smog have become a major concern.

On Sunday, several flights faced route diversions due to the weather. Six flights were rerouted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai, all between 4:30 AM and 7:30 AM.

The combination of biting cold and dense fog in Delhi continues to affect air travel, and the Indian Meteorological Department predicts these conditions to persist for the coming days. Pune Airport authorities advise passengers to check directly with airlines and confirm their flights before reaching the airport.