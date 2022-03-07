Footwear hurled at Devendra Fadnavis’s car, police register offence

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had come to Pimpri Chinchwad to inaugurate the development works. At this time BJP and NCP members stood in front of each other. NCP members chanted slogans to oppose Devendra Fadnavis. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered an offence against an unidentified individual for allegedly throwing a footwear towards Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s car when he came to the Purna Nagar area for the inauguration of a development project on Sunday evening.

On that incident Devendra Fadnavis said, Let anyone show any black, blue, yellow flags. The masses are watching, they are doing this just to show their existence. Get credit for doing a good job, but don't want to work and protest in front of others. May God give them wisdom. The Congress and the NCP chose a place to protest in front of the park named after Anna Saheb Patil and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is unfortunate that I feel sorry for him.

At Chikhli police station FIR in the case was registered late on Sunday night IPC Section 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others). Assistant inspector SP Deshmukh, who is investigating the case, said that they were yet to identify the suspect who hurled the footwear. The FIR states that the footwear flew over his car and landed next to its path.