GBS Patients in Pune to Receive Free Treatment and Financial Support Amid Rising Cases

Patients with Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) will receive free treatment at Kamala Nehru Hospital, while those in private hospitals can access up to Rs. 2 lakh in assistance through the Urban Poor Scheme. Additionally, 'Immunoglobulin' injections will be provided at no cost to GBS patients in both private and municipal hospitals.

The number of GBS cases in Pune is rising, and due to the high cost of treatment, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol recommended that the Municipal Corporation offer financial aid to residents. In response, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale has implemented these measures.

To support affected communities, the Pune Municipal Corporation will supply drinking water tankers to built-up societies in the Nanded and Kirkatwadi areas, including DSK Vishwa, Utsav, Morya Sparsh, Pandurang Residency, Home Phase 2, Urban Park, Kamal Green Leaf, Anandban, Ingwale Patil Complex, Ujjwal Nisarga Society, and Sai Galaxy.