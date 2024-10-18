Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chinchwad Ex Corporator and Close Aide of Ajit Pawar, Moreshwar Bhondwe, Joins Shiv Sena UBT

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s close aide Ex-Corporator Moreshwar Bhondwe has bid adieu to the NCP and has joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai today. Bhowndwe joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Bhondwe’s exit from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is considered a huge blow to Ajit Pawar in Chinchwad city.

The NCP Ajit Pawar faction is facing a considerable amount of internal unrest in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city as several former corporators who are dissatisfied with Ajit Pawar’s stand are openly expressing their discontent.

Former MLA Vilas Lande along with former corporator corporators Moreshwar Bhondve, Prashant Shitole, Mayur Kalate, Vinod Nadhe and many other senior party office bearers and party activists met Sharad Pawar in Pune on September 30.

Mahayuti and BJP’s stand of allotting the assembly seats to the current MLA in power had sparked discontent among the senior NCP- Ajit Pawar faction party leaders in Pimpri-Chinchwad City. The BJP holds the current MLA in Bhosari and Chinchwad assembly. Earlier former NCP city president Ajit Gawhane and 20 former corporators recently joined NCP Sharad Pawar's faction expressing their discontent.

Former NCP corporators Bhondwe, Shitole, Kalate, and Nadhe decided to rebel and cleared that they would not support the BJP in Chinchwad. The stance of the rebel corporators was conveyed to the NCP party high command however did not receive a response, hence Moreshwar Bhonwde joined the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Bhondwe joining the Shiv Sena (UBT) has created a stir in the political circuit in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.