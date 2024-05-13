Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pune Witnesses 10% Voting Surge in Second Phase, Total Turnout Reaches 16.16%

Pune: Nearly 10 percent voting was recorded in the second phase of polls from 9 am to 11 am, while the Pune Lok Sabha constituency recorded a total voter turnout of 16.16 percent, followed by the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency which recorded 14.51 percent polling and Maval with 14.87 percent.

In the second phase from 9 am to 11 am, large queues were seen at most polling stations in the city as well as rural areas.

Murlidhar Mohol, Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune, Amol Kolhe Shivajirao Adhalrao Sanjog Waghore in Shirur, and Shrirang Barne cast their votes in Maval. In this second phase of polling, senior and middle-aged voters, along with new voters, thronged in large numbers, with the district administration expecting a further increase in voting till 1 pm as the scorching heat is expected in the afternoon and rain in the evening.

