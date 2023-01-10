Missing man’s dead body recovered from Mula Mutha river

On January 9, around 2:25 p.m., Shivajinagar police recovered the body of a man, age 35, from the Mula Mutha river. The victim was reported missing by the police on January 3, and a missing complaint was filed at the Sahkar Nagar police station by family members of the victim, named as Mahesh Kapse (35) by the Shivajinagar police.

"The body was identified by the identification marks, and the missing complaint was filed with Sahkar Nagar police station about the same on January 3rd. We have handed over the body to the family members; the reason for death is still unknown, and we are further investigating the case," said Shivaji Nagar police station Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Vishal Shinde.