Ola electric scooter catches fire in Pune, probe ordered

A video of the recently launched Ola Electric scooter catching fire in Pune has gone viral. The incident was reported on Saturday when a brand new dark blue coloured scooter caught fire on the side of a road. Ola Electric, the maker of S1 scooter says the company is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action.

Ola Electric recently launched the S1 and S1 Pro scooters in India, beginning its EV journey with multi-million dollar investment in the Ola Superfactory. Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet: "Safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it." In a detailed statement on Twitter, the Bengaluru-based company stated: "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days. "Many scooter buyers are also concerned about the quality and battery range of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. This is the first safety-related incident reported since the company started deliveries of the electric scooter.

