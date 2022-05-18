PMC Election: Ward wise maps published by Pune Municipal Corporation ahead of election

As per the order issued by the State Election Commission for the forthcoming NMC elections, the NMC Election Department has published maps on its website showing the boundaries of 58 wards with 57 three-member final ward structures and one two-member ward. From today (Wednesday) all these maps will be published on the boards in the respective offices as per the field office boundaries, as well as collectively in the main building of the Municipal Corporation.

The Pune Municipal Corporation released a consolidated map of 58 wards of the city and information about the scope of each ward on the night of 13th May. Considering the May 17 deadline, 58 ward-wise maps have been released by the municipal administration on the municipal website. The number of corporators for municipal elections is 173.

The ward-wise maps have been released on the NMC's website at 7 pm on Tuesday and will be available for viewing at the field office as well as at the NMC main building from Wednesday.

