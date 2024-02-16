Prostitution Racket Operating Out of Koregaon Park Exposed, Two Thai Nationals Rescued

Pune: The Koregaon Park police have busted a prostitution racket operating in a flat in the Koregaon Park area. In this operation, two women from Thailand have been rescued and a case has been registered against the female spa owner. The action was taken at around 4.30 pm on Thursday at flat number 8 on the second floor of Sukhwani Classic on South Main Road in the Koregaon Park area.

Mokda Gethaisong, a native of Thailand, has also been booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. Police constable Raisa Sameer Baig (38) has complained in this regard at Koregaon Park police station.

The Koregaon Park police received information that prostitution was going on in the second-floor flat of Sukhwani Classic in Koregaon Park. Accordingly, the police sent a customer and confirmed it. A raid was then conducted and two women from Thailand were rescued. The accused had lured the victims from Thailand on the pretext of working in a Thai beauty parlor on the pretext of money and kept them in her flat. Investigations have revealed that she earned money from forcing the women into prostitution. Inspector (Crime) Chetan More is investigating the matter further.