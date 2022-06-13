Pune: 22-year-old dies of suffocation while playing cricket

A young man died of suffocation while playing cricket at a ground in Hadapsar area of ​​Pune. The deceased was identified as Shritej Sachin Ghule, a 22-year-old boy. The incident took place at Handewadi ground in Hadapsar area.



What exactly happened?

On Sunday, Shreetaj had gone out of the house to play cricket with friends around 7 am. Shritej Ghule, 22, was playing cricket at the Handewadi ground in Hadapsar area of ​​Pune. While playing cricket, he suddenly collapsed. Shritej's other friends tried to give him water. As soon as the other friends noticed that Shritej was not responding, they rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

Shritej's family was shocked when they were informed about this. Mourning has spread in Hadapsar area due to his sudden demise. Shritej and his family live in Hadapsar area. He also has a large family of friends. The family did not even think that Shreetaj, who left home in the morning to play cricket, would never reach home.