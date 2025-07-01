Pune: 22-Year-Old Medical Student Dies After Fall from Hostel Building in Karad

A 22-year-old medical student died after falling from a building in Agashivnagar, Malkapur (Karad taluka),The deceased has been identified as Yogeshwari Niture, a second-year medical student. Her untimely death has sparked widespread speculation, especially as official details remain scarce. Yogeshwari, who hailed from another district, was pursuing her education at a medical college in Karad and residing in a nearby building in Agashivnagar. Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, she reportedly fell from the building under unclear circumstances. She sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but sadly succumbed to her injuries during the course of medical care.

Karad attracts hundreds of students every year from across Maharashtra, other Indian states, and even abroad due to its reputed educational institutions. Yogeshwari’s death has shaken the student community and raised concerns over safety and oversight in student accommodations. Adding to the gravity of the incident is the silence from the Karad City Police, who have so far not released any official statement. Their tight-lipped approach has fueled speculation, especially after rumors emerged suggesting that the deceased may have been the daughter of a prominent individual from another district. Sources indicate that the police are conducting a thorough investigation and are exploring all possible angles. However, the lack of official communication until late Monday night has only intensified public curiosity and concern.