Pune Hit and Run Case: Bike Rider Dies Following Collision with Audi Near Google Office
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2024 08:41 AM2024-10-11T08:41:17+5:302024-10-11T09:00:59+5:30
A tragic incident occurred in Pune where a bike rider was killed after an Audi collided with him in front of the Google building. A hit-and-run incident occurred in Koregaon Park, Pune, at around 1:30 am, involving an Audi car that struck a motorcycle rider near the Google office.
This incident follows a similar accident months earlier, where a 17-year-old killed two IT professionals when he collided with their bike using his Porsche, as reported by DCP R Raja to India Today TV.
