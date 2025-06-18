Pune Accident: Warkari Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Crane on Dehu-Alandi Road

Pune, Maharashtra (June 18, 2025): A Warkari walking from Dehu to Alandi was killed after being hit by a speeding crane on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. near Shelarvasti in the Talawade area along the Dehu-Alandi Road. The deceased has been identified as Narayan Godve, aged 57, a resident of Ahergaon in Madha taluka of Solapur district.

Godve was on a pilgrimage, walking from Dehu towards Alandi, when a crane coming from behind struck him with force. He sustained serious injuries in the collision. Chikhali Police rushed him to YCM Hospital in Pimpri. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police identified him using his mobile phone and contacted his son in Mumbai. The crane driver has been taken into custody, and procedures to register a case are currently underway.