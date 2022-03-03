Pune Corona Update: Only 65 patients in the city on Wednesday, no deaths The number of active patients in the city has reached 943

Pune: The number of corona patients in the city is declining rapidly. The city passed 2,778 tests on Sunday. Of these, 65 were diagnosed with coronary heart disease. The number of active patients in the city has reached 943. No coronary heart disease was reported on Wednesday.

At present 14 patients are on ventilator and 62 patients are on oxygen. There are 507 ventilator beds and 4078 oxygen beds available in the city. To date, 44 lakh 93 thousand 228 corona tests have been conducted in the city. Out of which 6 lakh 60 thousand 596 corona affected were registered. Out of which 6 lakh 50 thousand 308 patients were released from corona. To date, 9345 coronary heart disease patients have died.