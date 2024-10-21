Pune Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Female Police Constable During Drunk Driving Check

The Pune Police has initiated an anti-drink and driver operation in Pune, however in a shocking turn of events a female police officer was allegedly assaulted by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on October 19 at around 12:45 am near the Naidu Hospital Lane on Bund Garden Road. Accordingly a case was registered and the accused Shashank Tripathi (age 36) was arrested by the Bund Garder Police Station from his residence at Marvel Ganga in Wagholi.

As per the police, the accused was stopped at the checkpoint by on-duty police constable Deepmala Nair and was asked to undergo a breath analyzer test. However, Tripathi allegedly refused to undergo the test and manhandled the female officer and other police personnel on duty. An FIR registered at the Bund Garden Police station stated that the accused allegedly threatened the on-duty police personnel stating that he has contacts with politicians and other influential persons and will get the police officials suspended for checking him at the checkpoint.

As per the FIR, the accused was driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol before the police stopped him at the checkpoint. Tripathi has been booked for obstructing the duties of a public servant and physically assaulting a lady police official. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bahrtiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further probe is underway.